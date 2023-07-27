Godavari rising again

Rampachodavaram: Water level in river Godavari has started rising once again and it is expected that the first warning signal would be given at the Dowleswaram barrage on Thursday. At Rajahmundry, the water level has been increasing gradually. At the Pushkar Ghat, the water level is at 51 feet. The first alert will be issued if the water level touches 54 feet.

In Ambedkar Konaseema area, 21 villages are under water now.

Similarly, the Sabari tributary is overflowing causing anxious moments for the people in Kunavaram mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district who have been facing floods for over a week. Though the flood level in this tributary had decreased during the last two days, it has started increasing again from Wednesday. This could lead to continued flooding of Kunavaram, Chinturu and VR Puram mandals.

The Kondaraju Peta causeway has been under water for the last six days resulting in stopping of vehicular movement in four villages.

Though the vehicular traffic was partially restored by Tuesday as flow of water from Sokuleru and Cheekativagu stream subsided, with rains lashing again on Wednesday, restrictions on traffic movement are being imposed.



Mahesh, a farmer from Kunavaram said that the flood level of river Godavari at Kunavaram rose by 5 feet since Tuesday night. He said the flood water has reached the road at Murumuru village, 15 km away from Kunavaram.

Officials visited Chinturu and Kunavaram mandals and advised the people to be on alert. They advised them to move over to relief camps.

Meanwhile, irrigation officials said the flood reached 45 feet at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. Although the flood had receded to 39 feet on Tuesday, it again rose to 45 feet by Wednesday evening, causing widespread concern. Alluri Sitarama Raju district officials say that Godavari is expected to rise to the second warning level of (48 feet) in Bhadrachalam. This could pose greater threat to Kunavaram, VR Puram and Chinturu mandals in Andhra Pradesh.