Group rivalry hits Kotla in Dhone

Group rivalry hits Kotla in Dhone
Highlights

Upset by denial of ticket, TDP leader Dharmavaram Subba Reddy is considering to contest as independent candidate against Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy who has been announced as candidate by the party

Dhone : The candidates whose names have been declared by TDP are facing issues with the party cadre. In Nandyal Parliament constituency, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had announced Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy as MLA candidate from Dhone constituency. This has upset Dharmavaram Subba Reddy who was earlier supposed to be the candidate from here.

For the last three years, he has been relentlessly striving for strengthening the party as the party high command had told him that they would consider his name. He has constructed a strong cadre base at all mandals in the constituency and had been organising protests on several issues to highlight the problems of the constituency. He was confident that the party would give him the ticket in recognition of his work.

But the party chief announced the name of Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy. He tried to meet Naidu but could not get his appointment. He was also not invited for Atmeeya Samavesam organised by Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy.

Greatly disappointed by Naidu's decision, Subba Reddy convened a meeting with his cadre and decided not to support TDP candidate. He is likely to contest as an independent from Dhone constituency. This may cause some dent in the fortunes of Kotla, party sources feel.

