Gudur: Women empowerment possible only under TDP rule says Bhuvaneswari

Gudur (Nellore district) : TDP national President N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari has said that empowerment of women is only possible under the TDP rule in the State.

She recalled that her husband and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had introduced several welfare schemes for improving the living standards of women.

As part of her ‘Nizam Gelavali’ programme, Bhuvaneswari interacted with women (Mahila Sakthi) working in the unorganised sector in Gudur on Saturday.

She stressed the need for Chandrababu Naidu to become the Chief Minister again following the ensuing polls to ensure women empowerment in Andhra Pradesh.

Recalling that her husband Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for making her the Managing Director of (MD) of Heritage company, she said that at the beginning she had committed some mistakes but later began guiding the organisation on the development path. She said that it was possible only due to the encouragement provided by her husband.

While stating that running the family has become burdensome for women following the skyrocketing of essential commodities, Bhuvaneswari said that to help overcome the burden, the TDP has designed 'Super Six' scheme in its 2024 election manifesto.

She said that there are 77 lakh daily wage workers depending on the unorganised sector and they have been deprived of livelihood in the State.

She alleged that due to the new sand policy of the YSRCP government, large number of construction workers and truck drivers lost their livelihood. Ultimately, as many as 13,500 daily wage workers committed suicides due to unbearable of financial burden during the last five years.

She recalled that the TDP government between 2014 and 2019 has spent Rs 240 crore under Chandranna Bima scheme to extend financial help to families of workers who died in accidents, at the workplace and due to health issues. She came down heavily on the YSRCP government for its failure to implement such a scheme during the last five years. She alleged that on November 3, 2020, an auto-rickshaw driver Sheik Abdul Salam of Nandyal committed suicide along with three other family members due to the harassment of YSRCP leaders.

While in 2023, six daily wage women workers of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district died in a road accident while returning home from work.