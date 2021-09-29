Gulab Impact: Tourism Minister inspects crop damage at Bheemunipatnam

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visited flood-affected areas in Bheemunipatnam constituency on Tuesday.

Interacting with the locals, taking stock of the issues faced by them, he assured that those affected by the Cyclone Gulab will be provided all possible support from the government.

The minister visited Yellapuvanipalem near Gopalapatnam and directed the authorities concerned to restore power supply at the earliest, facilitate drinking water and sort out problems related to drains.

The locals brought the issue of encroachment of drainages to the notice of the minister and said it's leading to inundation in the area. Responding to that, the minister directed the town planning authorities to clear the encroachments in the locality.

Later, he inspected the Mucharla, Shirlapalem villages in Anandapuram mandal and directed the authorities to assess the crop damage.

Srinivasa Rao examined the damaged culvert between Ananthavaram and Gandhavaram villages and directed the engineering officials to rectify it with immediate effect.