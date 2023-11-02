Guntur: Government sanctions Rs 20 crore for PET Scan at GGH

Guntur : District collector M Venugopal Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city on Wednesday on the occasion of AP Formation Day and paid tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the government sanctioned Rs 20 crore to purchase Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan machine which will be used to diagnose cancer, heart disease and brain disorders. He also informed that the government asked the officials to fill 118 posts for Oncology department at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur city.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale will perform heart surgeries at the GGH very soon. The government sanctioned Rs 8 crore to renovate the GGH and Rs 7.5 crore more was sanctioned to complete the service block.

Collector said that the government is giving top priority to medical and health. Under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme, the government has spent Rs 221.69 crore to perform surgeries on 83,659 patients. Under Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha Scheme, the district administration conducted medical camps and rendered medical services to 1.52 lakh patients. Eye surgeries were performed to 29,000 patients under YSR Kanti Velugu scheme, he added.”

He also said that the government has extended financial assistance of Rs 239.39 crore to 1.59 lakh students under the Amma Vodi scheme. As many as 562 schools were renovated at a cost of Rs 216 crore under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme and 4,192 houses are constructed, he said.

The district administration has taken steps to complete the registration of the houses.

Guntur district judge YVSBG Partha Saradhi, ZP chairperson Henry Christina, joint collector G Rajakumari, Tenali sub-collector Geethanajali Sarma, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLCs Chandragiri Yesuratnam, MLAs Maddali Giri and Mustafa and MLC K S Lakshmana Rao were present.