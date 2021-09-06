GVMC set to develop 1,000 parks in the city

Visakhapatnam: Parks will be developed across the city with an aim of imparting knowledge and entertainment to the people, said Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy.

Laying a foundation stone for the development works at Sneepar Park in Seethammadhara along with Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao here on Sunday, the MP said it will be developed as a theme park at a cost of Rs.2.5 crore.

Further, he mentioned that a total of 1,000 parks will be developed within the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) jurisdiction. He said the GVMC would also develop 216 water bodies across the city and the aim was to make Visakhapatnam the most sought-after destination. Vijayasai Reddy stated that the construction works of Bhogapuram International Airport and Visakhapatnam Sea Port to Bhogapuram six-lane road will be started soon. The MP said efforts were being made to carry out road construction work on government lands as much as possible. In view of the growing urban population in the port city, Vijayasai Reddy clarified that pipelines would be constructed from Purushothapatnam to Visakhapatnam to provide drinking water facility to the people.

GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Baburao, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju and 14th ward corporator K Anil Kumar Raju participated in the ceremony.