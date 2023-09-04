GVMC to step up monitoring on single plastic use

Visakhapatnam: Despite the cases registered and teams deployed to conduct raids at various points, the use of plastic is yet to see a declining trend in the port city. Lack of alternatives is one of the main reasons for it.

Though some of the commercial outlets, parlours and makeshift eateries have switched to cloth bags and aluminum foil covers, the alternatives they are using are not lasting longer. This is mainly because they are neither convenient nor cost-effective in the long run. Following which, the vendors are switching back to plastic covers eventually by displaying a few cloth bags in order to escape raids.

Till July, the corporation conducted 52,047 raids, seized 3784.75-kg of plastic from different commercial units and collected a penalty of Rs 34 lakh. In August, the officials seized 465-kg of plastic raiding 11,368 outlets and charged a penalty of Rs 4.56 lakh.

Recently, the GVMC had introduced beach cleaning equipment to keep the coastal area free of plastic and litter. As a part of it, the corporation launched six sand rake debris sweepers to keep the beach stretches tidier.

According to GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, “The objective is to make the city plastic and pollution free. He sought the cooperation of public to cooperate during Ganesh Chathurti by celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly manner and encourage the use of earth-friendly idols.”

But unless the public and the street vendors cooperate, it will not be possible to make the city plastic

free, he added.