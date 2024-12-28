GVMC to take up a slew of development works

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor and chairperson of the GVMC standing committee G Hari Venkata Kumari said that the standing committee members approved a number of development works under GVMC jurisdiction.

After holding a meeting with the committee members at GVMC main building here on Friday, the Mayor said that 45 items were included in the agenda of meeting. After a detailed discussion, the Mayor informed that items 15, 16, 39 were postponed by the members. The remaining 42 items were approved on the occasion, she added.The chairperson said members who discussed issues related to the development works of the engineering and the public health department gave their approval to commence the work at the earliest.

Committee members Bommidi Ramana, PV Narasimham, Balla Srinu, S Rajashekhar, examiner of accounts C Vasudeva Reddy, assistant examiner of accounts Adinarayana, biologist Samba Murthy and engineering officials were present at the meeting.