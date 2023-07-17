Hans India celebrates 12th anniversary in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: "The Hans India is known for its local flavour. Back then, when I was preparing for civil services, I used to read The Hans India to know more about Andhra Pradesh and Telangana news. The newspaper was part of my civil services preparation journey," shared Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma.

Taking part as chief guest at The Hans India 12th anniversary celebrations here on Monday, the Municipal Commissioner said he recalled his association with the newspaper when he was preparing for the civil services. "I hope that the newspaper will celebrate many more anniversaries such as this in future," the Civic Chief wished the team.

Expressing happiness to be part of the 12th anniversary celebrations, Saikanth Varma said on a personal level, it was quite heartening and a happy occasion for him to be part of the celebrations. "I want The Hans India to take good initiatives of the city way forward, especially the 'Eco Vizag' campaign and 'Swachh Survekshan', deliver the message to the masses and encourage them to extend their support to the endeavour," elaborated Saikanth Varma.

The Civic Chief called for The Hans India's support to partner with the corporation for promoting the 'Eco Vizag' campaign and make the city sustainable and eco-friendly.

The Hans India Visakhapatnam Bureau Chief Rani Devalla, Principal Correspondent Vasu Potnuru, KVM Prasad and Ramesh from advertisement department and BVR Sastry from circulation department, HMTV Visakhapatnam Bureau Anuradha, among others, participated in the anniversary celebrations.

Delete Edit



