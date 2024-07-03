Live
Harendhira Prasad takes charge as Collector of Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: MN Harendhira Prasad assumed charge as District Collector of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.He served as Additional Chief Electoral Officer...
Visakhapatnam: MN Harendhira Prasad assumed charge as District Collector of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
He served as Additional Chief Electoral Officer and his primary responsibility was to aid and assist the CEO in the conduct of General Elections 2024. His responsibilities also included preparation of electoral roll, EVMs, training and awareness and IT applications, among several others.
Earlier, Harendhira Prasad served as Chief Executive Officer of Aarogyasri Health Care Trust for one year and five months.
Also, he served as Joint Collector and ADM of Government of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Centre for Financial Systems and Services, managing director of Kapu Welfare Development Corporation Limited, Sub Collector and Project Officer of ITDA, KR Puram, Assistant Secretary of Ministry of Food Processing Industries, among others.
Assuming office on Wednesday, Harendhira Prasad expressed happiness over getting an opportunity to serve as the District Collector of Visakhapatnam.
The incumbent District Collector Annam Mallikarjuna was transferred and directed to report to the GAD.