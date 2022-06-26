Health Minister urges pharma companies to follow safety protocols

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government is working to create a conducive environment for the pharma sector in the state, said Minister for Health and District In-Charge Vidadala Rajini.

Attending as a chief guest at a panel discussion hosted by Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City that focused on the theme 'Effective implementation and regulation of new manufacturing methods in the pharma sector' here on Sunday, she said the pharma sector should adopt advanced methods and exchange best manufacturing practices.

The minister mentioned that the management of the pharma industries should follow all safety measures to be taken to prevent pollution and accidents.

Permissions from the government would be granted at the earliest for pharma industries, she added. Rajini said the AP has all kinds of skilled human resources required for the development of the sector.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was working hard to develop the pharma sector in the state competing on a par with other developed pharma cities, the minister added.

Officials from Drug Control Authority, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and other stakeholders were present.