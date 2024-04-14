Hindupur: Balakrishna accuses Jagan of cheating people

Hindupur : Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of cheating people in the name of Navaratnas welfare schemes. Addressing an election campaign rally named Swarnandhra Saakara Yatra which began at Kadiri of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday, Balakrishna alleged that Jagan had failed to fulfil the promises made during the elections.

He said that Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of the Kadiri temple, was protecting Kadiri region. Balakrishna expressed outrage over the alleged protection extended by Jagan to persons who had killed his parental uncle and forcing of his mother and own sister onto the streets.



The MLA contrasted Jagan's alleged inaction with the efforts of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in providing irrigation waters to Rayalaseema. While Chandrababu brought irrigation water in Rayalaseema, ‘psycho’ Jagan is flowing blood,” he said. He urged all communities to be vigilant against the YSRCP government, warning that the condition of state would deteriorate further if Jagan were to return to power.



Balakrishna asserted that the TDP was committed to supporting Muslims and minorities. He also accused Jagan of destroying industries in the state and indulging in widespread corruption.



Balakrishna on his arrival to Kadiri, visited Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and offered special prayers to the Lord.



TDP Hindupur MP candidate Parthasarthi, Kadiri MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkata Prasad a large number of TDP, BJP and JSP activists along with his fans attended the yatra.

