Host of events mark ‘RTI and LCI Week’
A host of events were organised as part of the ‘Round Table India (RTI)/Ladies Circle India (LCI) Week-2024’ celebrations held in Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam: A host of events were organised as part of the ‘Round Table India (RTI)/Ladies Circle India (LCI) Week-2024’ celebrations held in Visakhapatnam. As many as 400 children from various schools were treated to ‘Chhota Bheem’ movie. This apart, sensitisation on ‘good touch and bad touch’ was taken up for the students. Along with a freedom drive that saw enthusiastic participation of representatives of the VART (Vizag Alpha Round Table) 305 and VALC (Vizag Alpha Ladies Circle) 174, the celebrations also included a session on digital vigilance for students, competitions and ‘Taare Zameen Par’ programme for the inmates of Shanti Ashram.
The weeklong event concluded with a blood donation camp wherein the donated units of blood were handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society. The events were led by chairman of VART 305 Mukund and VALC 174 chairperson Khushboo, along with other members.