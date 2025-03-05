Host of programmes lined up to commemorate ‘National Safety Day’

Visakhapatnam: To commemorate National Safety Day (NSD), the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Visakhapatnam in collaboration with Government Polytechnic College organised a special event here on Tuesday.

Aimed to raise awareness about safety measures and foster a culture of preparedness among students and the public, the event saw NISF experts carrying out live demonstrations on fire safety procedures, the use of fire extinguishers and CPR techniques to equip students with essential life-saving skills.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Director General (ADG), Andhra Pradesh Region Rajinder Chaudhry emphasised the critical role of safety in daily life. The ‘National Safety Day’ serves as a reminder that each individual has a role to play in creating a secure environment, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, general manager, National Institute of Fire and Safety GPR Krishna highlighted the importance of adopting safety measures, spreading awareness and integrating safety protocols into daily routines.

As part of the NSD, organised various competitions including an essay writing contest and elocution competition on ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,’ which witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 300 polytechnic students.

Field Publicity Officer, CBC Visakhapatnam Sreerama Murthy Kandala, Principal, Government Polytechnic College Dr. K. Narayana Rao, lecturers, staff members and students took part in the event.