HRD Minister assures to resolve public woes as soon as possible

Visakhapatnam: People from various sections walked into the district TDP office on Thursday to express their grievances and submit representations at the ‘Praja Darbar’ programme organised by Minister for IT, Electronics and HRD Nara Lokesh here on Thursday. Those who gave representations to the Minister appealed to him to resolve their problems.

Responding to them, Lokesh assured them that he would look into their grievances and work towards resolving them at the earliest. The representatives of the AP Nurses Struggle Committee appealed to Lokesh to look into the problems of contract staff nurses. They requested the minister to regularise the nurses working in various departments on contract basis, implement 100 percent gross salary and consider mutual consent transfers and provide insurance to them.

Meanwhile, complainants S Nagamani and G Jaya Lakshmi mentioned that 5.22 acres of land allotted to their father under the ex-servicemen quota in Kodur of Anakapalli mandal was encroached with the support of the YSRCP leaders.

Representatives of AP Velugu Teachers Federation appealed to the minister to do justice to the candidates who were selected in the DSC 2008 notification. Parents of the students appealed to the minister to grant the NTR Foreign Education BC Overseas Scholarship to their wards, who are pursuing medicine in Russia.

Also, representatives of Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum asked the minister to release fee reimbursement arrears of engineering and degree students, which had been stopped by the previous government on the pretext that the electricity bill had exceeded 300 units. They requested Lokesh to launch a comprehensive inquiry into the attacks made against Dalits during the previous government and take measures to punish the culprits. They also requested the IT Minister to investigate the cases of driver Subramanyam, Kodikathi Srinu and Kiran Kumar. Earlier, Lokesh visited Simhachalam Devasthanam for a darshan before proceeding to Vizianagaram.