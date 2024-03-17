Idupulapaya: YSRCP list reflects social justice

Idupulapaya : The YSRCP on Saturday announced the list of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. The party allot-ted 50 per cent of the seats to SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

The list was announced by Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the 'samadhi' (grave) of former An-dhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at Idupulapaya. Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh read out the names of the candidates for the Lok Sa-bha elections while Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao did so for the Assembly polls.

Later, Prasada Rao at a press conference said after Jagan came to power in 2019, for the first time in the state, people from poor and minority sections were given high representation in political power. The YSRCP is now taking one more step ahead to include even more people from these communities to contest the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Rao highlighted that 50 per cent of YSRCP's candidates for both the Assem-bly and Parliamentary constituencies, which amounted to 200 in total, 175 As-sembly plus 25 Lok Sabha, were from SC, ST, BC and minority communities. Of the candidates for 175 Assembly seats, he said 29 were from the SC community, seven (ST), 48 (BC), 91 (OC), along with 19 women candidates. As many as 84 MLA and 16 MP seats have been allocated to SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

The list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls comprised four from the SC community, one (ST), 11 (BC) and nine (OC). Five of the contestants for the Parliamentary elections were women. In comparison to 2019, the YSRCP has allocated seven more Assembly seats to candidates from SC, ST, BC and mi-nority communities and four more MP seats to the same bracket.