IIM-V bags multiple awards at PRSI National Awards 2024

Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) emerged as a major winner at the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Awards 2024. The institution earned the first place in two categories and second place in two others at the recent 46th All-India Public Relations Conference, held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

M S Subrahmanyam, junior superintendent (Admin and Stores) of the IIM-V, accepted the awards on behalf of the institution from Arun Sao, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The institution’s ‘The Social Impactpreneurs Programme - The Chronicles of Impactful Startups’ at IIMV FIELD secured the first-place award in the Coffee Table Book category. This initiative effectively showcased the inspiring stories of social entrepreneurs who are transforming communities. In another significant victory, the ‘certificate programme in R&D management for scientists of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)’ was awarded first place in the R&D efforts in the defence sector category. This programme has empowered 39 officers from 36 DRDO labs nationwide, equipping them with vital leadership and R&D management skills.

Meanwhile, the Naaripreneur initiative won second place in the best CSR project for women development category. This initiative provides mentorship, resources and networking opportunities to women entrepreneurs. Through collaboration with NBCC, Naaripreneur has supported 30 women across 12 cities in India, enabling them to scale their businesses successfully. Additionally, the nurturing future leadership programme (NFLP) earned the second place in the best training programme for skill development category.

The accolades reflect IIM-V’s unwavering commitment to excellence in education, entrepreneurship, and skill development. Expressing immense pride in the achievements, M Chandrasekhar, director of the institution emphasised the importance of showcasing the IIM-V’s impact through effective outreach.

In the meantime, the IIM-V signed a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Academy of Defence Production (NADP) to enhance the capacity-building efforts of the Indian defence sector. The MoU was signed by M Chandrasekhar, director of IIM-V and J.P. Dash, Chief General Manager of NADP.