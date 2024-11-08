Live
IIM-V, NIT-Mizoram ink pact to enhance managerial education
Visakhapatnam: In a significant development to forge strategic partnership, enhance managerial education in India, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Visakhapatnam signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Mizoram.
At a meeting held with a delegation from IIM-Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma expressed strong support for the partnership, offering students from engineering and technology backgrounds a seamless pathway to management education.
The MoU was signed by Dr S Sundar, director of NIT-Mizoram and Prof M Chandrasekhar, director, IIM Visakhapatnam at NIT Mizoram. Governor of Mizoram Kambhampati Hari Babu expressed his support for the initiative in a meeting with the leadership teams from both the institutions.
This partnership facilitates collaboration of NIT-Mizoram with IIM-V’s hybrid modular programme (diploma plus MBA), specifically designed for Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and institutions of national importance. The pact between the institutions marks an important step towards expanding opportunities for students at technical institutions, empowering them with both technical expertise and business acumen for a well-rounded career.
The delegation from IIM-V interacted with students during which key aspects of the programme were discussed.