Indian Army to host recruitment rally

Visakhapatnam: Indian Army is conducting a recruitment rally at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam from August 16 to 31.

It will be done for categories in soldier general duty, soldier technical, soldier technical (aviation and amn examiner), soldier technical nursing assistant/soldier nursing assistant veterinary, soldier clerk/storekeeper technical and soldier tradesman.

The rally is applicable to candidates who are domiciles of five districts of Andhra Pradesh i.e., Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Yanam of Puducherry.

Candidates are requested to go through the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to get the details of the eligibility criteria, list of documents required and physical fitness test. Eligible candidates are required to complete the online registration and the last date for enrollment is August 3. Admit cards will be issued on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in with effect from August 9. Candidates are requested to report at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) on the date and venue indicated on admit card for the screening process and physical fitness test.

To avoid gathering at one place, candidates will be directed to report to four different centres in the close vicinity of the stadium in batches of 500 each a day. Details of which will be uploaded on the 'Join Indian Army' website separately after the issue of the admit cards. Candidates can also check the details of their reporting centre and date from the Army Recruitment Office, Visakhapatnam or on the telephone number 0891-2754680 and 0891-2756959.