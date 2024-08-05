Indian Medical Association South Zone Conference begins

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh took part at the inauguration programme of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) South Zone Conference at GSL Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, He assured support for a proposal to include medical doctors in the Legislative Council and promised to recommend the proposal to the Chief Minister for consideration.

The two-day conference commenced on Saturday at GSL Medical College in Rajanagaram. As many as 500 general practitioners from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala participated. The programme was presided over by Dr MJC Naidu, President of IMA Andhra Pradesh.

The conference featured lectures by Dr MVV Muralimohan, IMA AP General Secretary, Dr Y Guru Prasad, Rajahmundry President, Dr P Vijaya Bhaskar, Secretary, and Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Chairman of GSL Hospitals.

IMA Director of Studies Dr PS Sharma and Organising Secretary Dr Somnath Das coordinated the sessions, which included presentations and keynote lectures on approximately 20 scientific topics. Minister was honoured by the organizers.

Renowned gastroenterologist Dr D Nageswar Reddy has emphasized the pivotal role of microbiology in the future of disease diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Reddy predicted that in the next five to six years, natural food and necessary bacteria would be central to treating diseases. In a keynote address, he highlighted the global focus on microbiology, with over 100 research centres dedicated to studying bacteria.

The conference sessions saw Dr Vadrevu Ravi, Dr VSS N Murthy as chairpersons, with Dr Vani Madhavi, Dr PSS Sharma, and Dr Somnath Das conducting the closing discussions.