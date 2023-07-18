INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia

Live
Visakhapatnam: Two frontline Indian Naval ships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, mission deployed in South Eastern IOR, arrived in Jakarta for an operational turnaround.
The ships were accorded a warm welcome by the Indonesian Navy on Monday.
During the port call, personnel from Indian and Indonesian navies will engage in a wide range of professional interactions, joint yoga sessions, sports fixtures and cross-deck visits, aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation and understanding between the two navies.
On completion of the operational turnaround, the two ships will also participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) at sea with the Indonesian Navy towards further bolstering the high degree of interoperability that already exists between the two navies.
INS Sahyadri is the third indigenously designed and built Project-17 class stealth frigate and INS Kolkata is the first indigenously designed and built stealth destroyer of the Project-15A class. Both the ships have been built at Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai.