Issue of house pattas is nothing but a scam, alleges Bandaru

Visakhapatnam: A massive corruption has taken place in the garb of initiating YSR Jagananna Colonies in Visakhapatnam, alleged TDP senior leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.



Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, the former minister said the YSRCP leaders were looting money in the name of house pattas and it is nothing but a big scam.

He challenged the YSRCP that he was ready to prove the corruption with proof. He declared that he would permanently withdraw from politics if he fails to do so with evidence. Bandaru alleged that the YSRCP government is issuing 'fake' pattas to the poor in Visakhapatnam.

There were no amenities provided in YSR Jagananna Colonies and all the norms were violated, Bandaru pointed out. He suggested that the colonies should be named as 'Jagananna Murikivadalu' (slums). He questioned who would be held responsible if anything misfires in future.

Now, Sabbavaram mandal has no land bank and about 800 acres were pooled in the constituency, Bandaru worried. He wondered why MLA A Adeep Raj is not talking about it as no land was left for future needs in the constituency.

The former minister criticised that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted house in acres of land, but poor people should build houses only in one cent of land. "Why the houses built for the poor during the TDP regime were not yet given to the beneficiaries," Bandaru demanded an answer.

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy clarified that the state government is not giving a single rupee for the colonies and the scheme belongs to the Central government.