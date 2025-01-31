It’s time to take Etikoppaka toys to a global level

Visakhapatnam: By aligning Skill Development Corporation, forest department and other concerned wings, artisans opine that steps can be considered to take the Ankudu-laden Etikoppaka toys to the next level. With the Etikoppaka tableau bagging the Centre’s third prize in the jury category during the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the lacquer toys hogged the limelight once again.

Welcoming the Centre’s push towards the ancient art form, the artisans felt that the century-old craft could gain global recognition by introducing design interventions and setting up an interpretation centre to promote the origins of Etikoppaka toys and its historical significance.

Advocating the strong presence of Etikoppaka toys in the global market, Etikoppaka-based artisan and Padma Shri recipient CV Raju underlines the importance of promoting the eco-friendly toys in national and international markets so that the ancient art form could not only be preserved from extinction but also draw younger generation towards the craft. “The Centre’s jury award certainly adds value and respect to the ancient art form. Diversification of products goes a long way in increasing their reach. Through design interventions, skill upgradation plus adoption of sustainable marketing strategies, the market presence of Etikoppaka toys could further be strengthened,” Raju elaborates.

Even as there is no dearth of Ankudu wood used to craft Etikoppaka toys in the Eastern Ghats, making the toys accessible in Devasthanam outlets and other frequented retail shops would aid in improving their reach, Raju suggests.

Apart from strengthening the marketing platforms for a greater patronage, Raju recommends setting up of a knowledge-sharing centre to facilitate training to the younger generation.