It's tough but not impossible to defeat

Visakhapatnam: It was hard to figure out for Manoj Kadali how he got infected with coronavirus as he says that he was busy with the office work even two days before he tested positive for the virus. "But the office facilitated 'work from home' for all once I informed them about my condition," says Manoj.

The 30-year-old software employee successfully fought the virus and is now in home isolation. But the journey seems to be pretty tough. "It was the worst phase I had ever experienced as I reached critical condition from a mild infection. My lung infection was so severe. I was kept in the emergency ward for a couple of days. Thankfully, the doctors at the NRI Hospital treated me well and I was able to recover," elaborates Manoj.

The worst thing he experienced was to see some of the other critical patients next to him not returning to bed after they got shifted to the emergency unit. "Though they were quite elder to me, it was so depressing to see people dying next to you. But that's when I pulled myself up and determined to fight against the virus. Food plays a larger role to put up an effective fight against Covid-19. Apart from the regular meals, I ordered eggs, barley, ragi malt and dry fruits through food delivery apps during the initial stage of my hospitalisation," explains Manoj.

He says that he is extremely grateful to his parents, fiancée and friends who came to his aid when he was unwell. "My mom K Lakshmi never got tired of feeding me healthy stuff. My fiancée G Sushmasri extended moral support to me and visited the hospital to build confidence in me. My friends A. Satyadev, among others, helped me in getting me Remdesivir injections and other medicines which were difficult to access at that point of time. Each of them contributed in their own way and it worked like a therapy for me," recalls Manoj.

The journey from a critical condition to normal days was not easy either. But, Manoj says, with determination and support from family, friends and the doctors, everything is possible.

"Now, I am stronger than ever, emotionally. But physically, I still feel a little exhausted and I guess I will be leading a healthy life in a few days," says Manoj with confidence, conveying special 'thanks' to the doctors and nurses who came to his rescue.