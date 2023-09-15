Jala Prasadam centres opened at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam V Trinadha Rao said temple administration is working hard to provide better amenities to the devotees visiting the temple.

Inaugurating two Jala Prasadam centres (water plants) installed in collaboration with Divi’s Laboratories at the shrine, the EO said that the company has come forward to set up six water plants at the premises of Devasthanam at a cost of Rs 96.27 lakh. As part of it, the centres were set up at the Devasthanam bus stand and Varaha Pushkarani pond at a cost of Rs 24 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said the Jala Prasadam centres were being set up in necessary areas soon. Divi’s general manager YS Koteswara Rao, trust board members, executive engineers D Srinivasa Raju, B Rambabu, temple supervisor Sunil Kumar and assistant engineer Hari were present.