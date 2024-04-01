Jhansi vows to fight for issues of Vizag, help it develop as a growth engine

Visakhapatnam: Making her observance during the poll campaign, YSRCP Visakhapatnam MP candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi said on Sunday that there is an overwhelming response from the people of Visakhapatnam as they look forward to re-electing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

As Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate, Jhansi Lakshmi mentioned that the party leadership has entrusted her a huge responsibility and she is committed towards making it big a success by being the voice of the people and making sure that their voice is heard in Parliament once she gets elected.

Reiterating that most part of her childhood was spent in Visakhapatnam and Sriharipuram is her maternal home, the LS candidate made it clear that she pursued her education in Visakhapatnam. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given me a golden opportunity to serve the region. Visakhapatnam is considered a growth engine for North Andhra and by working towards making it the executive capital of AP, there is a bigger scope for North Andhra to flourish and emerge from backwardness,” Jhansi Lakshmi laid emphasis.

Even as MP of Vizianagaram and Bobbili, Jhansi Lakshmi said she fought for the issues of North Andhra and made people’s voice heard in Parliament. “Considering development of the state along with welfare of the people as its sole agenda, the YSRCP government has transformed the state by taking up several initiatives tailored to uplift the downtrodden sections. People repose faith in Jagan’s government,” she mentioned.

Underlining the need to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and continuing it as a PSU, Jhansi Lakshmi said that she will continue to strive for the allocation of captive mines, as she always did earlier too, for the VSP so that it overcomes losses and falls into a profitable track. “I will ensure to mount pressure on the Centre so that VSP continues as a PSU,” the LS candidate assured.

As a two-time MP, Jhansi Lakshmi recalled how she was instrumental in contributing to policy decisions that came in handy for the fishermen community, among others.