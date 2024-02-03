JSP demands probe into ACA’s activities

Visakhapatnam : The leaders of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) alleged that the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is being looted by the benamis of Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy.

Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the JSP leaders alleged that since the ACA has more than Rs 100 crores of funds and receives funds of crores of rupees from the BCCI every year, benamis are brought into the field to gain control over the association.

JSP corporator P Murty Yadav said that the ACA did not carry out activities as conducted by the other cricket associations across the country. The ACA implemented their own agenda like party programmes, the Chief Minister promotional activities and other projects beneficial to the association, he added.

Further, the corporator said that it is against the rule to appoint brothers in the same working committee and added that they have no connection with cricket or cricket associations. He alleged that by allocating 40 acres of land to an international level cricket stadium at Bhogapuram, the ACA planned to convert the Visakhapatnam stadium into a commercial complex.

Chodavaram constituency in-charge PVSN Raju said that in order to please Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the ACA started the construction of a stadium with association funds to the tune of Rs.40 crore. He said according to the Supreme Court verdict, there should be only one stadium where international matches are held in a state.

He said that the state already has international stadiums in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, and there is no need to construct a new one in Kadapa district. North Andhra regional coordinator Ch Naga Lakshmi alleged the association is violating the norms.

The JSP leaders mentioned that cases have been filed in the court for misappropriation of more than Rs.100 crore of funds in 2023 without any approval. They demanded an investigation with CBI and ED against the key members of the association. JSP leaders Kiran Prasad, Triveni, M Sudha, Rupa were present.