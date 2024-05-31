JSP leader suspects role of CS benamis in heritage lands scam

Visakhapatnam: Continuing his allegation on chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav suspected the chief secretary’s involvement even in looting the land parcels of heritage sites.

At a media conference held here on Thursday, he alleged that the benamis of the CS took away the D pattas belonging to the poor Dalits near Erra Matti Dibbalu (red sand dunes).

In North Andhra region, late CH Satya Krishnam Raju, P Srinivasa Raju and Suri Reddy Trilok were said to be the benamis of the CS, the corporator suspected. “When Satya Krishnam Raju passed away recently, the chief secretary took part in the last rites performed for the deceased.

The bereaved family is now under threat as the CS is pressurising the family members of the deceased for the recovery of assets,” the corporator said, demanding protection for the family of Satya Krishnam Raju.

Unless the GO 596 is put in abeyance and a detailed probe is conducted, the JSP corporator said that the land scam will not be exposed.

Further, he demanded the resume of the IGRS site so that a real picture of the scam would be exposed.