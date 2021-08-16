Kautilya School of Public Policy launched at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) was inaugurated on Sunday at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad campus, with the intent to equip policy leaders with contemporary knowledge, skills and wisdom.



GITAM president M Sri Bharat delivered the inaugural address at the launch. He recounted his experiences as an educational and political leader and answered the queries raised by the students. He said that the Kautilya School of Public Policy is a state-of-the-art Institute in Hyderabad and It combines Indian ethos, culture and values with western public policy frameworks.

With the vision 'Rebalance the role of Society, Government, and Business towards an Equitable and Regenerative India and World,' the school aims to grow and contribute to knowledge along the lines of Ivy League policy schools around the world, he added.

Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad briefed about the policy and planning by quoting the planning commission, and its focus on development in various sectors like irrigation, industry, education, etc. He expressed dismay that our people had not focussed on the improvement of thinking. He stressed on research for product development. He said his hope is that one day the world will look at GITAM for solution providers.

Syed Akbaruddin, Dean, KSPP, and retired IFS officer, former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, in his presentation, threw light on making sense of public policy.

He informed that KSPP with its 2-year, full-time residential MPP, aims to bring together students from diverse disciplines and allow them to internalise and apply key concepts, and encourages students to be the change-makers passionate about shaping India for the better.