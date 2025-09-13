KGH doctors directed not to compromise on quality standards

Visakhapatnam: District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad mentioned that the officials and doctors of King George Hospital (KGH) should work in coordination and provide quality services to patients.

Inspecting KGH here on Friday, the Collector suggested that the performance in all departments should be improved further and care should be taken to ensure that the quality of services provided to the patients is not compromised.

As part of his visit, he held a review meeting with the heads of various departments in the hospital and took stock of their requirements. He reviewed the basic facilities and various development issues and enquired about challenges faced in each department. Harendhira Prasad asked officials about the facilities to be provided and equipment to be purchased. He instructed the officials concerned to prepare estimations for the development works to be undertaken at the hospital.

Among others, the KGH officials requested the Collector to allot 30 staff nurses for the oncology department and medical equipment for gastroenterology department. Also, the doctors brought leakages and repair works to be taken up at the endocrinology department to the notice of Harendhira Prasad.

After the meeting, the Collector directed Deputy Collector and Administrator BV Ramana to submit a comprehensive report on the development of the KGH ward-wise. Further, Harendhira Prasad raised several issues which need to be addressed and suggested the officials concerned to resolve them at the earliest. He made it clear that the medical officers and staff should focus on time management.

RMO Srihari, AP MSIDC E. Bangaru Naidu and other department heads were present during the review meeting.