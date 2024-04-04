Live
Kovur: TDP assures to turn State drug-free
Highlights
Kovur : People, who were vexed with YSRCP atrocities, voluntarily joining TDP shows the change among the public, stated Kovur TDP MLA candidate Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy.
Speaking at a press meet here on Wednesday, she said the main aim of TDP, JSP and BJP is interests of the State and also to implement various welfare schemes. Expressing concern against the attacks of Dalits, Prashanthi Reddy gave a call to all the Dalits to unite to teach a lesson to the State government, which filed about 6,000 cases on Dalits in five years of its rule.
Showering several boons like timely pensions, transforming State as drug-free, providing 20 lakh jobs within five years etc, she urged people to vote for TDP alliance candidates.
