Law & order will be improved, assures HM

Anakapalli: The authorities should coordinate with each other so that people could witness good governance of the alliance government in Andhra Pradesh, said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

In a meeting with the Anakapalli district officials held here on Sunday, the Minister assured that the new government would improve law and order maintenance in the State and provide good administration to the people. Speaking about missing women cases, the

Minister said that a comprehensive investigation would be launched and justice will be meted out to the victims.

Further, the Home Minister stated that a number of challenges would be looked into in villages and that there were more problems related to the Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings and Irrigation departments which would be resolved.

The Minister said that the officials should perform their duties adhering to norms. District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti, SP KV Murali Krishna and district officials felicitated the Minister during the meeting.

Later, the Minister interacted with Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh at his party office. He congratulated her for assuming the most responsible portfolio.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh said that Anitha’s appointment as Home Minister is proof enough that if leaders and activists strive hard with dedication, they would be given a deserving position.

Later, C M Ramesh and Anitha discussed rules to be followed in the matter of law and order.