Left parties, unions to take up bus yatra today
Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the slogan ‘Save the state-protect the nation’, a bus yatra will be taken up from Kurmannapalem junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, said AITUC national vice-president D Adinarayana.
The yatra is being organised to oppose the anti-people policies of the Centre and will go around various parts of the state. CPI national secretary Amarjit Kaur would launch the yatra along with state secretary K Rama Krishna and other members, he added.
Similarly, CPI and AITUC union representatives will participate in the bus yatra demanding Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to continue as a public sector unit, Adinarayana mentioned.
The bus yatra that commences from Visakhapatnam is scheduled to conclude in Tirupati on September 8.