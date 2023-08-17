Left parties, unions to take up bus yatra today

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the slogan ‘Save the state-protect the nation’, a bus yatra will be taken up from Kurmannapalem junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, said AITUC national vice-president D Adinarayana.

The yatra is being organised to oppose the anti-people policies of the Centre and will go around various parts of the state. CPI national secretary Amarjit Kaur would launch the yatra along with state secretary K Rama Krishna and other members, he added.

Similarly, CPI and AITUC union representatives will participate in the bus yatra demanding Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to continue as a public sector unit, Adinarayana mentioned.

The bus yatra that commences from Visakhapatnam is scheduled to conclude in Tirupati on September 8.