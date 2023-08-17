  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Left parties, unions to take up bus yatra today

Left parties, unions to take up bus yatra today
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the slogan ‘Save the state-protect the nation’, a bus yatra will be taken up from Kurmannapalem junction in Visakhapatnam...

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the slogan ‘Save the state-protect the nation’, a bus yatra will be taken up from Kurmannapalem junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, said AITUC national vice-president D Adinarayana.

The yatra is being organised to oppose the anti-people policies of the Centre and will go around various parts of the state. CPI national secretary Amarjit Kaur would launch the yatra along with state secretary K Rama Krishna and other members, he added.

Similarly, CPI and AITUC union representatives will participate in the bus yatra demanding Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to continue as a public sector unit, Adinarayana mentioned.

The bus yatra that commences from Visakhapatnam is scheduled to conclude in Tirupati on September 8.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X