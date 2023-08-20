Looting of land was there during YSR’s regime too: Botcha

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanrayana on Saturday made a sensational statement that looting of government lands had taken place even during the regime of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in the undividedac Andhra Pradesh. This statement of Botcha gains importance as he was also a member of the council of ministers headed by Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Botcha said that if Pawan Kalyan was so concerned about the extent of lands being grabbed in North Andhra, he should come up with the list and that the government would draw the attention of the district collector and order an inquiry.

He criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan of creating unnecessary ‘hungama’. He said both Jana Sena and TDP will disappear after next Ugadi. He claimed that the 40-year long political experience of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was no match to the four-year rule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. While the TDP had done nothing for the state, during last four and half years, there has been tremendous growth and change in sectors like education, health and agriculture, he said. He demanded that that Jana Sena chief needs to come up with a clear action plan as to what his party would do if they come to power. They have no agenda, he added. Only YSRCP has necessary qualifications to be back in power, he said.

Referring to the allegations made by Pawan Kalyan on Rushikonda, the minister said that government buildings were being constructed at Rushikonda adhering to the environmental norms. Those buildings are being constructed on government lands. “What was Jana Sena’s problem?” he asked. Responding to a query on the lands allotted to the minister’s family members for a low value, he said, “The allotment was made as per the industry norms. The site was bought for the establishment of an ethanol factory. If any other individual comes forward to set up a similar factory, I am prepared to give the site to them.”

Botcha said Pawan should stop making guest appearances and reading scripts written by others. Pawan has struck a deal with TDP for special package instead of fighting for special category status. He said it was Chandrababu Naidu who accepted special package instead of special status.