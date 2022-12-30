Lovers create nuisance on bike with obscene behaviour in Visakhapatnam, arrested

A young man and his lover created a nuisance with their obscene behaviour on the bike in Visakhapatnam. According to the details, the young man riding the bike has made his lover sir on the petrol tank of the bike hugging him. People who are passing by in a car have filmed their act. This incident took place on main road in Visakhapatnam.



A video related to this has gone viral on social media. Within two hours of the incident, the Steel plant police arrested the young man and the woman and registered a case against them and seized the vehicle. Later, their parents were called and given counselling.



Police identified both of them as belonging to Vempalinagar and Samatanagar near Gajuwaka. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner CH Srikanth has warned that whoever commits such acts will not be spared and vehicles will be seized besides taking severe action.