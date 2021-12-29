Madhavadhara VUDA Colony struggles to overcome sanitation woes

Visakhapatnam: Madhavadhara VUDA Colony is one of the prime colonies of Visakhapatnam city.

With 588 plots divided into three categories, the layout was developed in the locality by the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (now VMRDA) in 1985.

From kutcha roads to the CC roads, the colony has come a long way in terms of development ever since its inception. Madhavadhara VUDA Colony Residents' Welfare Association works on resolving issues of the neighbourhood.

Currently, the colony has spacious roads, a community hall and seven parks to cater to the needs of the residents. Children amusement rides, a walking track, women-friendly equipment and a game zone are present in the parks. However, of the seven parks, two are yet to be developed.

About 20 to 30 per cent of the colony now has been transformed into group houses and apartment blocks. Over the years, the residential area, developed in phase I and II, has drawn a greater number of people from various places. Most of them are either from State government or Central government sectors.

Stretches of roads were dug up for UGD works, while some of the lanes are yet to commence the project. Owing to which, the roads have become bad to worse. "Debris from neighbouring areas is often dumped in one of the roads of the colony which is close to the hill. The debris is often cleared by using association funds. This has become a setback for us to manage. Hopefully, at least in the coming days, the corporation officials will focus on this issue and sort it out at the earliest," says A Ashoka Chakravarthy, president of the RWA.

This apart, due to shortage of sanitation staff, the neighbourhood doesn't paint a clean picture. Heaps of garbage are strewn on the streets. "The clogged drains and garbage are often cleared by us (RWA members) through 'srama danam' or by engaging private sanitation staff," says P Suryanarayana, secretary of the association.

To maintain the groundwater level, a trench was facilitated during the earlier government's regime. However, the colony people say that the trench has been blocked and the rainwater from the uphill often goes down the drain. They appealed to the officials concerned to clear the trench so that it serves the purpose.