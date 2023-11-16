Mangalagiri: TDP questions delay in lift scheme works

Mangalagiri : Former minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao on Wednesday ridiculed the launching of Varikepudisela lift irrigation scheme works in Palnadu district by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu during his tenure as chief minister had granted administrative sanction for the scheme, called for tenders and even appointed an agency to take up the project works, he told media persons at the TDP headquarters here.

“It took 53 months for Jagan Mohan Reddy to get the clearance for 15 hectare land and start the works,” the former minister said and felt that the Chief Minister is now deceiving the people as Assembly elections are just three months away.

Devineni Uma screened a video before the media persons in which Jagan Mohan Reddy made certain remarks in 2019 while laying the foundation for the Kadapa steel plant. Jagan said at that time that “If coconut is broken six months before the elections it is called cheating while the same coconut is broken within six months of coming to power that is called commitment and this is the difference in administration.”

Now, Jagan should answer as to why he is breaking the coconut just three months before the elections, he asked. Jagan should clarify how he will complete the project in six months, he said. As the state government failed to pay Rs 3.5 crore for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the drought relief schemes in Palnadu district, the agency stopped the works, he said.

Observing that 440 mandals in the state are reeling under severe drought, the former irrigation minister alleged that the CM was enjoying in the Tadepalli palace.