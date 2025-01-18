Manyam gets PM award for implementation of PRISM

Parvathipuram: The PRISM 10 (Project for Reduction of Infant Mortality below 10) being implemented in Parvarthipuram Manyam district has fetched a prestigious Prime Minister award for the district. An innovative project was started in the district to improve the primary health conditions of the people, especially below the age group of 10 years. The project was the brainchild of the then district collector Nishant Kumar in 2023, noticing the very low haemoglobin levels among pregnant women. He contemplated combating the situation right from the base level which led to selection for the prestigious award under ‘Innovative District category’.

The impact of the project is visible in reducing infant mortality rate (IMR) from 24 to 8, maternal mortality rate (MMR) from 129 to 67, vaccination coverage from 48 per cent to 97 per cent. The main initiative of the programme is to appoint village level anaemia monitoring committees and adoption officers.

The adoption officers had closely monitored the person and created awareness to take nutrients. Some of the adoption officers spent some amount from their pockets to provide nutritional food like dry fruits and fruits. The adoption officers used to meet at least once in a week to check the progress of the anaemic person and took note of the person.

Nishant Kumar also planned to provide good health services in far off places with 29 mobile health clinics. He also got lists of anaemic persons displayed throughout the 350 village secretariats. Nishanth Kumar will receive the award from the Union government at Delhi on January 21.