Medical Admissions Abroad: Awareness meeting for students, parents held
Visakhapatnam: An awareness meeting for students and parents was held to explain medical admissions that could be explored in international universities recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in the city.
Organised by E-Wings management, the meet guided the students as well as parents on how to go about their future plans for medical admission through a proper channel.
Conducted by experts Ramakrishna and Sridhar in Visakhapatnam, the awareness session saw a large number of students and parents participating in it. The National Medical Commission is the controlling agency regarding the medical education in India as well as abroad for the Indian students.
The platform aided students to explore chances of pursuing medical education in recognised institutions abroad.