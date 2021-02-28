Mega vaccination drive: 27% health workers yet to get jab in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Despite 95 per cent of the vaccine efficacy, 27 per cent of health professionals are yet to get the jab in Visakhapatnam.



Of the 41,160 health professionals registered in the district for the vaccination, 30,139 received the doses, making up for 73 per cent participation. Of the 30,139 health workers who received the jab, only five developed mild reactions, health officials say.

Allaying fears related to safety concerns over Covid-19 vaccine and adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), District Immunisation Officer S Jeevan Rani says, "Vaccines that are effective are likely to produce side effects that may range from mild to severe allergic reaction. Fortunately, in Visakhapatnam, there is no such unfavourable adverse event registered so far."

Meanwhile, AEFI committee members keep a tab on such adverse reactions among those who got vaccinated. While mild reaction comprises rash, fever, among other symptoms, severe reaction might lead to further allergies, the health officials mention.

Currently, Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech and Covishield made by Serum Institute of India are supplied. The health authorities mention that there is no dearth of doses as the pharma majors keep delivering the vaccines in a phased manner.

Though the states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab witness a surge in coronavirus cases, the caseload in Andhra Pradesh continues to drop steadily.

At present, vaccination is going on for the frontline workers. Authorities concerned assure that there are plenty of shots available and appeal to the registered beneficiaries to step forward for the immunisation programme brushing their concerns aside and letting go of their hesitancy.