'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra to cover various segments in city
Unmindful of the soaring temperature, men, women and students queued up along the roads to get a glimpse of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the wheels of his bus yatra steered towards Ukkunagaram from Anakapalli district.
As part of the 20th day of the 'Memantha Siddham' election campaign, the Chief Minister's bus yatra is scheduled to pass various locations in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
After the lunch break, the Chief Minister will take part in a roadshow in the west constituency along with the segment's party candidate Adari Anand Kumar.
Post the lunch break, a bike rally is scheduled at NAD via Karasa.
Earlier, a section of people had an opportunity to meet the CM and pour out their woes to him. Of them, a girl, who has been suffering from a long-term medical condition, also met Jagan Mohan Reddy along with her father. A native of Vizianagaram district, her father mentioned that the Chief Minister assured him to provide medical support to his daughter for the treatment.
After completing the roadshow in west constituency, the yatra will head towards the east constituency.