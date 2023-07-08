Minister Botcha instructs officials to complete building works

Vizianagaram: The Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana instructed district officials to complete government buildings which are top priority.

The officials are asked to complete pending works of Village Sachivalayams, RBKs and wellness centres.

Addressing Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Friday, Botcha asked agriculture staff to prepare seeds and fertilisers for Khariff and advised farmers not to panic for the deficiency of rainfall.

Chinna Srinu said that they are ready to supply additional bags of seeds to every mandal if they need. He directed revenue officials to complete the land acquisition process of Thotapalli project. Water will be released from Vengalaraya Sagar project and water is already released from Thotapalli and reached to the tail end lands for Khariff.

Deputy Chief minister P Rajanna Dora raised the issues of Parvathipuram Manyam and opposed the laying of road through the water tank in Salur mandal and appealed to stop the work for the benefit of farmers.

MLA of Kurupam P Pushpa Srivani raised the issue of pending bills for works which were already completed in her constituency. She demanded officials to pay compensation to 14 farmers who lost lands for Regidi Gedda. MLA of Bobbili SV Ch Appala Naidu appealed to undertake lift irrigation in Locharla.