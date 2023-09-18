Minister Devusinh Chauhan highlights India’s rich heritage

Visakhapatnam: India has an immense potential of rich heritage to lead the global market in economy and manufacturing sectors, said Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.

Participating as chief guest for the PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme launched virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday, he mentioned that Visakhapatnam is a hub for employees with a vast infrastructure, organisations, industries like Railways, Navy, etc. The minister said the scheme is aimed to support traditional artisans and craftspersons by providing skill training, credit support, incentive for digital transaction, toolkit incentives and marketing support and it would really achieve its goal in Visakhapatnam city.

He appreciated Waltair Division for setting up ‘One Station One Product (OSOP)’ stalls with Etikoppaka toys in Visakhapatnam.

The Union Minister stated that many artifacts made by crores of artisans are being exported to foreign countries as well. He informed that it is necessary to increase their skills and training is being given to them to improve their expertise.

Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce, Information Technology and Handlooms and Textiles Gudivada Amarnath said India is heading to lead the global economy by reaching to the third position in future, encouraging traditional crafts of India and providing assistance to artisans is a welcoming move initiated by the Prime Minister. The state government is always extending support to the handicraft workers.

Amarnath suggested the artisans take advantage of the schemes implemented by the Central government. He said Etikoppaka and Kondapalli dolls have brought a special identity to the state.

The welcome address was given by ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo. Several artisans, skilled workers, craftsmen were felicitated by the guests on the occasion.

The Prime Minister addressed the people at various locations and gave brief details of the scheme and its benefits.

Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and ADRM Sudhir Kumar Gupta among others were present.