Minister Taneti pays tributes to Alluri on his birth anniversary
She says that Alluri was a dominant force in the history of Indian independence
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that Alluri Sitarama Raju was a dominant force in the history of Indian independence.
On Tuesday, she participated in Alluri Sitarama Raju’s birth anniversary celebration at Dommeru Zilla Parishad High School of Kovvur mandal and paid tributes by garlanding his statue.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Alluri, who believed that freedom would come only through armed struggle, was a martyr who laid down his life in that struggle.
She said that Alluri was great warrior who collided with the British Empire with limited resources at the age of 27. She said that the chapter of Alluri is the most effective and special in the history of the Swarajya Struggle.
Youth should take Alluri’s life, sacrifice, and ambition as an inspiration and step forward, she added.
She also said that by naming Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh after Alluri Sitarama Raju, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respected the spirit of great hero.
Sarpanch T Kumari, Tahisildar DTK Ajay Babu, MPDO K Susila, Mudunuri Nagaraju, Bandi Pattabhi Rama Rao, Mudunuri Suryanarayana Raju, and others participated in the programme.