MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar inaugurates community hall

Srikakulam: Multipurpose community halls are useful to people in rural areas, said YSRCP Etcherla MLA, Gorle Kiran Kumar. The MLA inaugurated multipurpose and multi utility community hall in Gurayyapeta village located within the Narayana Govinda Raja Puram Gram Panchayat in Ranastalam mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA lauded Aurobindo pharmaceuticals foundation (APF)

management and director, N Nithyanandha Reddy for constructing the hall at a cost of Rs 75 lakhs. He said that funding huge amount for development works in rural areas is a great thing. MLA appealed to people to utilise the community hall by maintaining it properly with the involvement of village elders and APF representatives.

Ranastalam mandal Parishad President (MPP), Pinninti Sai Kumar, APF management and Shreyas Pharmaceuticals representatives, ZPTC, T Sitaram, local elder, L Prasad and villagers were present on the occasion.