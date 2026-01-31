NCB busts drug trafficking syndicate and lab in Mysuru

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a major inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and clandestine drug manufacturing lab in Karnataka’s Mysuru, the official statement by the NCB stated on Friday.

The statement said that the drugs valued at about Rs 10 crore in the street market, along with cash of Rs 25.6 lakhs, a Toyota Fortuner vehicle and various chemicals weighing more than 500 kilograms have been seized in the case so far. “The Unit located in Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru, Karnataka, housing the clandestine lab, has been sealed for examination by the forensic team,” it said.

The NCB stated, pursuant to the vision of PM Narendra Modi of a drug-free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat), and acting upon the directives of the Union Home Minister Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved significant success in dismantling a major inter-state drug network and busting a clandestine lab.”

“Based on intelligence inputs, a Toyota Fortuner SUV with Karnataka registration number was intercepted at Palsana, Surat district, Gujarat, on Jan 28 by NCB, and a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of about 35 kg of Mephedrone (MD). Further, a search at the house of Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, mastermind of the drug network in Dastan Residency, Palsana, led to the recovery of 1.8 kg of Opium, cash amounting to Rs. 25.6 lakh and various chemicals. This operation was conducted with the assistance of the Surat Police, the NCB said.

Three persons, including the mastermind Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, who were transporting the same for further distribution in Rajasthan, have been arrested. Investigations have revealed that Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, who was earlier involved in peddling of opium and smack, conceived the idea of manufacturing synthetic drugs after talking to other inmates while lodged in jail in connection with an NDPS case.

During his incarceration, he familiarised himself with the processes, market demand and supply chains of synthetic narcotics, which he later operationalised after coming out of jail on bail by setting up a clandestine manufacturing unit at Mysuru in Karnataka. The unit in Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru, Karnataka, was identified, and a search in the premises by NCB revealed a full-fledged clandestine lab with sophisticated instruments for the manufacture of drugs.

This unit, which was being operated under the guise of manufacturing chemicals for cleaning purposes, was taken on rent by a co-accused and relative of the mastermind, Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, who has also been arrested, the statement said.All four accused arrested so far in the case belong to the Jalore district, Rajasthan, the NCB stated.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the drug cartel and to identify the supply chain of lab equipment and chemicals used in the lab. Investigation has also revealed that Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi is a habitual offender, against whom three cases are registered in Rajasthan and one case in Gujarat. It is also learnt that the clandestine lab was established in 2024, and the accused has since successfully manufactured and distributed multiple consignments.