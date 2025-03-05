MLC poll results, a reflection of state govt’s failure: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam:YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president and former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath pointed out that the North Andhra Teachers’ MLC election result is an indication of NDA government’s anti-people policies.

At a media conference held here on Tuesday, the district president of the YSRCP highlighted how the NDA government is confined to the ‘divide and rule’ policy and the MLC election result has become a major blow to the ruling party. Despite the alliance party-supported APTF candidate Raghu Varma’s defeat, Amarnath expressed wonder over how the NDA leaders could now claim Srinivasulu Naidu’s victory as theirs. Labelling the NDA government as anti-employee, Amarnath said the result reflects discontent within nine months of forming the government.

“With teachers constituting 35 percent of the workforce, the MLC election results showed their dissatisfaction over the government,” he mentioned. Further, he blamed Education Minister Nara Lokesh for ignoring the teachers’ demands and failure to meet the promises made. Talking about the budget, Amarnath criticised that the state government neglected North Andhra and focused more on Amaravati, allocating Rs. 6,000 crore to the capital city. “

The loss of Rushikonda Beach’s Blue Flag status underlines the magnitude of negligence on the part of the state government,” he emphasised.