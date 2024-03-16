  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

MP Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy assures to develop Nellore on all fronts

MP Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy assures to develop Nellore on all fronts
x

YSRCP Nellore MP nominee V Vijayasai Reddy during electioneering at 14th division in Nellore city on Friday

Highlights

Expressing confidence that YSRCP will retain power in 2024 elections, party nominee for Nellore MP Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy has assured that he will develop the district in all fronts if people elect him in the ensuing elections.

Nellore : Expressing confidence that YSRCP will retain power in 2024 elections, party nominee for Nellore MP Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy has assured that he will develop the district in all fronts if people elect him in the ensuing elections.

As part of electioneering, Vijayasai Reddy along with party city nominee Khaleel Ahmed visited 14th division in Nellore city on Friday. Speaking the occasion, he pointed out that Nellore city people have been facing underground drainage, mosquito, pollution, roads and other problems for several years. After coming to power in 2024 elections, he assured of taking initiative to solve those problems by bringing funds in a big way.

Responding to the allegations of TDP that Vijayasai Reddy did nothing to Nellore, the YSRCP candidate said that as Rajya Sabha member, he has the responsibility of developing all areas in the State and he brought number of projects in several districts in AP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X