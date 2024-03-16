MP Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy assures to develop Nellore on all fronts

Nellore : Expressing confidence that YSRCP will retain power in 2024 elections, party nominee for Nellore MP Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy has assured that he will develop the district in all fronts if people elect him in the ensuing elections.

As part of electioneering, Vijayasai Reddy along with party city nominee Khaleel Ahmed visited 14th division in Nellore city on Friday. Speaking the occasion, he pointed out that Nellore city people have been facing underground drainage, mosquito, pollution, roads and other problems for several years. After coming to power in 2024 elections, he assured of taking initiative to solve those problems by bringing funds in a big way.

Responding to the allegations of TDP that Vijayasai Reddy did nothing to Nellore, the YSRCP candidate said that as Rajya Sabha member, he has the responsibility of developing all areas in the State and he brought number of projects in several districts in AP.