Mummidivaram: Lokesh flays CM for closing Anna Canteens

Mummidivaram : Creating problems for the people and causing difficulties to derive evil pleasure are the qualities of a psycho, remarked TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday.

In a statement released from his campsite here, Lokesh said that the Anna Canteen set up during the TDP regime has been converted into a ward Secretariat now.

He said Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of the State had set up the Anna Canteens with a view to providing food to the poor to ensure that no one should suffer from hunger. “But now this psycho Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has forced the poor to go hungry by closing these Anna Canteens,” Lokesh lamented.

He lambasted the Chief Minister for “shamelessly” delivering speeches at public meetings that he is on the side of the poor. This will certainly push the anarchic rule of Jagan to an end, he felt.

During the Yuva Galam Padayatra at Mummidivaram in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, Dalits complained to Lokesh that Jagan Mohan Reddy government has not allocated any funds for the SC Corporation and made an appeal to the TDP national general secretary to initiate steps to resolve their problems once the TDP is back in power.

Lokesh assured them that all the necessary steps will be taken by the coming TDP government to solve their problems. The villagers of Komanapalli in a memorandum to Lokesh said that the price of sand has been increased abnormally now while during the TDP regime the price was less.

Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy and his benamis looted the sand reaches worth a whopping Rs 40,000 crore and once the TDP returns to power, the prices will be brought closer to the common man.

Representatives of Beda and Bisiga Jangam complained to Lokesh that they are not getting the SC certificates now and the JC Sarma Commission report is still pending before the Centre.

Responding to them Nara Lokesh said that once the TDP is back in power all their problems will be resolved immediately. Permanent SC certificates will be issued to them by the coming TDP regime, he told them.