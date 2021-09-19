Municipal Council Meet: Proposal to set up theme parks draws flak

Visakhapatnam: The proposal of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to set up theme parks, including a dog park, drew flak from the Opposition parties at the third council meeting held here on Saturday.

At a time when the condition of roads was pathetic and several burning issues needed immediate attention, the TDP, JSP, Left parties and BJP wondered what good it would make to build theme parks in the city.

The council meeting witnessed a war of words between the Opposition leaders and the YSRCP leaders.

The corporators brought issues like badly maintained drains, potholes on the roads to the fore and requested to resolve them on a war footing instead of focusing on irrelevant proposals like dog parks and butterfly parks.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari announced the proposals of the theme parks. Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, Deputy Mayors J Sridhar, K Satish, among others were present.