  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Municipal Council Meet: Proposal to set up theme parks draws flak

TDP leaders staging a protest near Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari’s podium at the municipal council meeting in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
x

TDP leaders staging a protest near Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari’s podium at the municipal council meeting in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Highlights

  • Oppn parties express concern over the poor state of roads
  • Urge the ruling party to focus on burning issues

Visakhapatnam: The proposal of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to set up theme parks, including a dog park, drew flak from the Opposition parties at the third council meeting held here on Saturday.

At a time when the condition of roads was pathetic and several burning issues needed immediate attention, the TDP, JSP, Left parties and BJP wondered what good it would make to build theme parks in the city.

The council meeting witnessed a war of words between the Opposition leaders and the YSRCP leaders.

The corporators brought issues like badly maintained drains, potholes on the roads to the fore and requested to resolve them on a war footing instead of focusing on irrelevant proposals like dog parks and butterfly parks.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari announced the proposals of the theme parks. Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, Deputy Mayors J Sridhar, K Satish, among others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X